Gallup: Moon's Approval Rating Rises Past 70% for First Time in 22 Months

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has surged above 70 percent for the first time in 22 months.In Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-four adults nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday, 71 percent of the respondents positively assessed Moon's leadership, up by a whopping seven percentage points from a week ago.Those who held a negative view of his performance accounted for 21 percent of the respondents, down by five percentage points, while eight percent responded that the president's performance was neither positive nor negative or said they don’t know or refused to answer.It marked a significant rebound from early March, when his support fell below 50 percent, before it gradually rose again on the back of the government’s successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The last time Moon’s approval rating hovered above 70 percent was the first week of July in 2018, when it hit 71 percent.Moon is also the first-ever South Korean president to see his approval rating hit 70 percent around three years after taking office.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.