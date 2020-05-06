Seoul Thanks Tokyo for Help in Transferring Young S. Korean Patient from India

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has thanked her Japanese counterpart for helping a South Korean child with leukemia fly home from India for treatment.A senior official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that Kang sent a letter to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi the previous day to express Seoul’s “special gratitude” for Tokyo’s cooperation on the matter.In a press briefing on Thursday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga revealed that Seoul delivered its appreciation, calling it a momentum-building case for cooperation between the two countries.A five-year-old boy suffering from acute leukemia and his mother returned to South Korea via Japan on a special Japan Airlines flight on Tuesday, after days of struggling to find a way home in the wake of India's nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.The Japanese side is also known to have provided specially arranged seats for the South Korean family on the plane.