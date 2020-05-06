International IFRC to Supply 1.5 Million Masks to N. Korea

Radio Free Asia(RFA) has reported that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) plans to provide one-point-five million face masks to North Korea.



In an operational update report on the coronavirus outbreak issued Friday, the IFRC said it was securing one-point-five million N95 masks as part of a joint tender with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



Earlier in February, the federation was granted sanctions exemption by the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea to deliver eight quarantine items to North Korea including masks and infrared thermometers.



Custom procedures for these exports are currently under way.



Ellie Van Baaren, the Asia Pacific communications manager for IFRC, told Radio Free Asia that the final stage in export clearance and formalities is under way in Beijing.



The official said that all permits-related procedures for crossing the border will conclude and the supplies will arrive in North Korea in two weeks.