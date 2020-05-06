Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

WHO Expects Clinical Test Results on COVID-19 Treatment Within Months

Write: 2020-05-09 13:23:10Update: 2020-05-09 13:29:43

WHO Expects Clinical Test Results on COVID-19 Treatment Within Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) said it expects clinical test results in the search for a cure for COVID-19 to come out within months.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on the new coronavirus, made this remark during a virtual press briefing held at WHO headquarters in Geneva on Friday.

She said that clinical testing is currently under way involving 25-hundred patients from 15 countries.

She said the WHO Solidarity Trial aims to find a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19 and candidate drugs such as remdesivir and chloroquine are also included.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who also attended the briefing, said the agency has updated its Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) for COVID-19 which outlines activities and resources needed by the international community.

He said the plan requires one-point-seven billion dollars by the year's end. Noting they are one-point-three billion short of this amount, he asked for global solidarity in containing the coronavirus just as the world came together to combat smallpox 40 years ago.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >