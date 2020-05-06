Domestic Civic Group to Hold Weekly Sex Slavery Protest Rally as Scheduled

A weekly Wednesday protest held outside the former Japanese embassy building in Seoul calling for the resolution of the wartime sex slavery issue will proceed next week as scheduled despite grievances expressed by one elderly victim.



An official with the civic group, called the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, said Saturday the 14-hundred-39th regular weekly protest will go ahead next Wednesday.



The council has been hosting the gathering every Wednesday since January 1992, urging Tokyo to resolve the wartime issue.



In a recent development, 92-year-old victim Lee Yong-soo expressed strong discontent with the council and its predecessor organization.



On Thursday, Lee held a press conference and called out the council for not spending the funds and contributions it has raised over the last 30 years for the victims. She claimed the council instead took advantage of her and other sexual slavery victims.



In a statement the following day, the council said the use of funds is verified through regular audits and details are disclosed via due procedures.



It also unveiled receipts showing money given to Lee as the winner of a human rights award and from the group's living expenses fund.



The council is expected to hold a news conference on Monday before the next Wednesday rally to offer more explanation on the latest controversy.