S. Korea's Per Capita National Debt Nears 15 Mln Won

South Korea's per capita national debt is approaching 15 million won and is expected to rise at a faster pace.According to the National Assembly Budget Office on Sunday, per capita national debt stood at 14-point-83 million won as of Saturday. The figure stood at two-point-37 million won in 2000.Given the nation's population of 51-point-84 million this year, the figure is expected to surpass 15 million won this year.South Korea's national debt stood at 769-point-18 trillion won as of Saturday, a sharp increase from 111 trillion won in 2000.The national debt is expected to rise at a faster pace as the government is moving to increase fiscal spending to minimize the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic although it is likely to see drops in tax revenues.