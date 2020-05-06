Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea Forecast to Suffer Less Economic Impact from COVID-19

Write: 2020-05-10 12:12:25Update: 2020-05-10 14:25:47

S. Korea Forecast to Suffer Less Economic Impact from COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is forecast to suffer a less economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries this year.
 
According to a recent report by Bloomberg Economics, South Korea's gross domestic product is predicted to contract point-one percent this year, down two-point-four percentage points from Bloomberg's earlier projection issued before the coronavirus outbreak.
 
This new figure represents the second smallest downward adjustment for 31 major economies, after the one-point-six percentage points for Hong Kong.
 
According to Bloomberg forecasts, South Korea also ranks third in this year's growth outlook after China and Indonesia, which are projected to grow two percent and point-eight percent, respectively.
 
Bloomberg slashed its growth outlook for the United States from two percent to minus six-point-four percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >