Moon: S. Korea's Offers on Inter-Korean Cooperation Projects Remain Valid

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that South Korea's offers on inter-Korean cooperation projects remain valid.The president made the remarks to reporters after delivering a special address marking the third anniversary of his inauguration.Moon said that cooperation proposals that Seoul has made so far, such as those related to an inter-Korean railway connection, individual tours to the North, and joint excavation of war remains in the border area, remain valid.He said that North Korea is not responding to those proposals, possibly due to difficulties from the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Seoul government will keep trying to persuade the North to accept such cooperation offers.The president also said that the two Koreas could seek joint quarantine efforts and related cooperation projects that are unlikely to violate United Nations Security Council sanctions against the North.