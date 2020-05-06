Moon Pledges Efforts to Turn S. Korea into 'Digital Powerhouse'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to make the country overcome the economic crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic and turn it into a "digital powerhouse."In a special address to the nation on the third anniversary of his inauguration on Sunday, the president pledged to build a "pioneering economy" in the post-COVID-19 era.Moon said that he will do his best to turn a crisis into an opportunity for the remainder of his term, vowing to actively foster three new growth industries: system semiconductors, biotech and future cars.He also pledged to adopt bold strategies to attract high-tech industries and investments from overseas as well as to help Korean companies return from abroad, so that the country will become a "world factory of high-tech industries."In addition, the president reaffirmed his commitment to the Korean version of the New Deal, saying that under the national project, the government will create jobs by establishing digital infrastructure and fostering non-face-to-face industries.