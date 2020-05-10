Moon Unveils Visions to Turn S. Korea into 'Leading Country' in Post-COVID-19 Era

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday presented his ambitious vision for South Korea to make the nation overcome the crisis and emerge as a "leading country" in the post-COVID-19 era.In a special address to the nation marking the third anniversary of his inauguration, Moon said that he will turn the crisis into opportunities that tackle challenges while making South Korea a country that "takes the lead" in the world.The president said he will do his best to achieve these goals during the remainder of his term along with the citizens of the nation.Moon also unveiled plans to make the nation the undisputed leader in the world in epidemic prevention and anti-virus efforts.The president reaffirmed his commitment to overcome the economic crisis by fostering new growth industries and seeking the Korean version of the New Deal to create jobs.In addition, he vowed to enhance the country's employment safety net, saying that he will lay the foundation for an era of "universal employment insurance" that will benefit everyone employed.