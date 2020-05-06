Credit Card Firms Start Receiving Applications for Cash Payouts

Photo : KBS News

Credit card companies on Monday started receiving applications for the government's emergency relief payouts aimed at relieving households' financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that nine credit card companies -- KB Kookmin, NH Nonghyup, Lotte, BC, Samsung, Shinhan, Woori, Hana and Hyundai -- began registration from 7 a.m. through their websites and smartphone applications.This week, the head of a household may register for the payouts depending on the final digit of the year of birth, like the nation's mask rationing system. Applicants may register any day from next week.The amount of the payouts will be different depending on the size of the family. A single-person household will receive 400-thousand won, while a family of four or more will receive one million won.The households may choose either credit, or prepaid debit cards to receive the relief funds, which can be used at most shops and businesses except department stores, duty free shops, large-scale discount stores and online shopping malls.