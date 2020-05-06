S. Korea Sends 2 Million Face Masks to US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has sent two million face masks to the United States to help its fight against the novel coronavirus.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a press release that the nation sent the masks in emergency assistance as part of South Korea-U.S. cooperation in response to COVID-19.A U.S. cargo flight carrying the masks departed early on Monday and the supplies will reportedly be distributed to medical institutions.The ministry said that the provision was a step to follow up on discussions on joint responses to the pandemic between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump during phone talks on March 24.It added that the provision followed comprehensive considerations, such as South Korea's domestic COVID-19 situation, the local supply and demand for masks, and the need for support for its ally.