S. Korea Sends 2 Million Face Masks to US

Write: 2020-05-11 08:08:27Update: 2020-05-11 10:00:19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has sent two million face masks to the United States to help its fight against the novel coronavirus.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a press release that the nation sent the masks in emergency assistance as part of South Korea-U.S. cooperation in response to COVID-19. 

A U.S. cargo flight carrying the masks departed early on Monday and the supplies will reportedly be distributed to medical institutions. 
 
The ministry said that the provision was a step to follow up on discussions on joint responses to the pandemic between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump during phone talks on March 24. 

It added that the provision followed comprehensive considerations, such as South Korea's domestic COVID-19 situation, the local supply and demand for masks, and the need for support for its ally.
