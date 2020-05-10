COVID-19 Cases Linked to Itaewon Clubs Rise to 54

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of coronavirus cases linked to clubs in the Itaewon district in Seoul rose to 54 on Sunday, raising concerns about a possible second wave of infections.According to health authorities, at least 54 cases have been found linked to the Itaewon clubs as of noon on Sunday, with about 30 percent of the cases not exhibiting any symptoms.Of the 54 cases, 43 reportedly visited the clubs, while eleven others are family members and colleagues at work who came into contact with confirmed cases.Health authorities strongly urged those who have visited entertainment businesses in Itaewon between the end of April and May 6 to limit outings and get tested regardless of the presence of symptoms.According to Seoul City, over 55-hundred people visited five clubs and bars in Itaewon linked to the recent infections, but officials have failed to contact about two thousand of them.