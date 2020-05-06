Menu Content

Foreigners Extend Selling Streak to Third Month Amid COVID-19

Write: 2020-05-11 09:17:22Update: 2020-05-11 10:10:02

Photo : KBS News

Foreign investors extended their selling binge of local stocks to a third consecutive month amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners sold a net five-point-39 trillion won of local stocks in April. The figure marks a slight decrease from March when foreigners dumped a record 13-point-45 trillion won.

By country, American investors sold a net one trillion won of stocks last month, while Saudi investors net purchased 251 billion won worth of stocks. 

Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net seven-point-four trillion won worth of Korean bonds, with their holding of listed government and corporate bonds reaching 140-point-five trillion won.

It marks the first time that foreigners' holdings of South Korean bonds have surpassed the 140 trillion-won mark.
