'US Willing to Take Flexible Approach to Reach Balanced Deal with N. Korea'

Write: 2020-05-11 10:05:01Update: 2020-05-11 10:49:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Sunday that its offer to engage in meaningful negotiations with North Korea is still valid and the U.S. is willing to take a "flexible approach" to reach a balanced agreement. 

The department issued the position in response to Seoul-based Yonhap News' inquiry about South Korean President Moon Jae-in's remarks on relations between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. in a special address on Sunday.

A department spokesperson said that the U.S. supports inter-Korean cooperation and coordinates with South Korea to ensure such cooperation proceeds "in lockstep with progress" on denuclearization.

Asked if the U.S. maintains communication with the North, the spokesperson said that Washington is committed to engaging in meaningful negotiations with North Korea so the North would realize a brighter future. 

The spokesperson stressed that the U.S. is willing to take a flexible approach to reach a balanced agreement on all of the commitments made in the 2018 summit in Singapore between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.
