Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prime Minister Hints at Stringent Measures for Itaewon Clubbers Who Don't Cooperate

Write: 2020-05-11 10:20:44Update: 2020-05-11 10:50:48

Prime Minister Hints at Stringent Measures for Itaewon Clubbers Who Don't Cooperate

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the government will inevitably consider stringent measures if people who visited the Itaewon clubs linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections fail to cooperate with the government. 

Chairing a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Chung said many of the people estimated to have visited the clubs have yet to be reached and not even half of that group have undergone COVID-19 testing as time is running out.  

Chung stressed that it’s imperative to block the spread of the disease through communities in Seoul and surrounding areas.  

Saying speed is key, Chung emphasized the need to swiftly track down the thousands of people who visited the Itaewon clubs and get them tested.  

He urged local governments to mobilize personnel to the fullest to promptly track down club visitors and ordered the National Police Agency to actively respond to requests of cooperation from related agencies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >