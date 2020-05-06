Prime Minister Hints at Stringent Measures for Itaewon Clubbers Who Don't Cooperate

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says the government will inevitably consider stringent measures if people who visited the Itaewon clubs linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections fail to cooperate with the government.Chairing a meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Chung said many of the people estimated to have visited the clubs have yet to be reached and not even half of that group have undergone COVID-19 testing as time is running out.Chung stressed that it’s imperative to block the spread of the disease through communities in Seoul and surrounding areas.Saying speed is key, Chung emphasized the need to swiftly track down the thousands of people who visited the Itaewon clubs and get them tested.He urged local governments to mobilize personnel to the fullest to promptly track down club visitors and ordered the National Police Agency to actively respond to requests of cooperation from related agencies.