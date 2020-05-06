Alleged Creator of Illegal Telegram Chatroom Detained

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have detained a suspect who allegedly created the illegal Telegram chat rooms in a high-profile online sex exploitation case.The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said on Monday that they requested a formal arrest warrant for the suspect, only identified as "A," on charges of violations of laws on the protection of children and youth from sex crimes.The 24-year-old suspect, known by the Telegram nickname "god god," is accused of creating the chatrooms and producing and distributing sexual abuse contents featuring women and minors.The police said that they summoned and questioned the suspect on Saturday and during the questioning, the suspect admitted that he was "god god," prompting an emergency arrest without warrant.