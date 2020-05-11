S. Korea Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases Following Latest Itaewon Cluster

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported more than 30 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row amid a growing number of infections linked to clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 35 novel coronavirus patients were compiled in the 24-hour period until 12 a.m., lifting the national tally to 10-thousand-909.The country reported 34 new cases the previous day, marking the first time in 28 days with over 30 new daily infections. Eighteen cases were reported on Saturday.Of the latest cases, 29, or around 83 percent, were domestic infections, including 20 in Seoul and four in Gyeonggi Province, while the remaining six were imported from overseas, including three detected at airport checkpoints.For the fourth consecutive day, no virus-related death was reported with the death toll remaining at 256.