Exports Dip 46.3% in First 10 Days of May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports shrank more than 46 percent in the first ten days of this month compared to the same period last year.According to the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the nation’s exports amounted to six-point-nine billion U.S. dollars between May 1 and 10. That’s down 46-point-three percent from the same period last year.The figure indicates the shock the nation’s economy is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The customs agency said the number of working days during the ten-day period was down one-and-a-half days compared to last year and that the daily average of exports reflecting differences in working days had slipped 30-point-two percent.In statistics that didn’t reflect the number of working days, exports of key items, including semiconductors, wireless communication devices, petroleum products and automobiles, all saw a steep decline.