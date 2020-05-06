Poll: A Third of S. Koreans Believe Moon Administration Excelled in Public Health, Welfare

Photo : YONHAP News

About a third of South Koreans believe the Moon Jae-in administration most excelled in public health and welfare during the past three years in office.In a Realmeter survey of 500 adults nationwide last Friday, 34-point-three percent of respondents cited public health and welfare, while national security, diplomacy and inter-Korean affairs followed at 14-point-four percent.Ten-point-four percent mentioned prosecutorial reforms, five-point-one percent economy and jobs, and one-point-eight percent housing market stabilization. Another 25 percent replied none.Looking ahead at Moon’s remaining two years in office, 47-point-eight percent of respondents said the administration should focus on the economy and jobs, followed by prosecutorial reforms with 25-point-two percent and housing market stabilization at ten-point-six percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of four-point-four percentage points.