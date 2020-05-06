Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Poll: A Third of S. Koreans Believe Moon Administration Excelled in Public Health, Welfare

Write: 2020-05-11 11:34:22Update: 2020-05-11 13:06:08

Poll: A Third of S. Koreans Believe Moon Administration Excelled in Public Health, Welfare

Photo : YONHAP News

About a third of South Koreans believe the Moon Jae-in administration most excelled in public health and welfare during the past three years in office.

In a Realmeter survey of 500 adults nationwide last Friday, 34-point-three percent of respondents cited public health and welfare, while national security, diplomacy and inter-Korean affairs followed at 14-point-four percent.

Ten-point-four percent mentioned prosecutorial reforms, five-point-one percent economy and jobs, and one-point-eight percent housing market stabilization. Another 25 percent replied none.

Looking ahead at Moon’s remaining two years in office, 47-point-eight percent of respondents said the administration should focus on the economy and jobs, followed by prosecutorial reforms with 25-point-two percent and housing market stabilization at ten-point-six percent.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of four-point-four percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >