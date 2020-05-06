Seoul Education Chief Proposes Delaying School Reopening amid New COVID-19 Cluster

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon proposed to the government postponing the reopening of schools set to start with third-year high school students Wednesday amid the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to clubs and bars in Itaewon.On his social media account and in a statement released to the press on Monday, Cho suggested a reconsideration of students' return to schools should the current spread of the virus continue.The superintendent suggested delaying the openings for third year high school students by one week, and then decide whether to proceed further after the 14-day incubation period has passed from the completion of social distancing on May 5.Cho added that he plans to formally propose delaying schools for all grades if deemed necessary.Second year high school, third year middle school and first and second year elementary school students are currently scheduled to return on May 20, followed by another group on May 27 and the final group on June 1.As of noon Monday, more than 170-thousand people have signed a petition filed on the presidential office website, calling for a delay in school openings.