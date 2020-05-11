Number of Job-Seekers' Allowance Applicants Surpasses 100,000 For 4th Consecutive Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people in South Korea applying for unemployment benefits or job-seekers' allowance surpassed 100-thousand for the fourth consecutive month in April amid an economic slowdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday, there were 129-thousand new applicants in April, up 32-thousand or 33 percent compared to a year earlier.By sector, 22-thousand were from manufacturing, 16-thousand-300 from the wholesale and retail industry and 15-thousand-700 from the service industry.The total amount of the allowance out of the employment insurance fund posted a record-high of 993-point-three billion won in April, up 34-point-six percent on-year.The number of new employment insurance subscribers totaled 163-thousand in April, after monthly subscriptions fell below 300-thousand for the first time in two years in March.