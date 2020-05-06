Moon Seeks to Turn COVID-19 Crisis into Opportunity for Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in marked three years in office on Sunday, laying out his plans for the remaining two years of his term. Moon said it is going to take a long time to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government during that time will take the lead to turn current crises into opportunities.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in cautioned that “it's not over until it's over.”While warning that it will be a long time before the coronavirus outbreak is contained, Moon stressed this is no time for South Korea to stand still in fear either.In a special address to the nation marking his three years in office on Sunday, Moon said the government will transform pandemic-related crises into opportunities for the Korean economy.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"We will work to help the Republic of Korea emerge as a globally leading 'digital powerhouse' with innovative business ventures and startups serving as the main driving force. We will create future growth engines by fostering three new growth industries – system semiconductors, biohealth and future cars – more vigorously."Highlighting South Korea's advanced information and communication technologies, Moon said his government will excavate opportunities in non-face-to-face medical services, education and online businesses.The two-year plan calls for the Korean New Deal, which will lead to more jobs.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The Korean version of the New Deal is a preemptive investment for the future, designed to establish digital infrastructure. The early establishment of 5G infrastructure and the building of infrastructure to collect, accumulate and use data will be pursued as national projects. Non-face-to-face industries related to medical services, education and retail distribution will be intensively fostered. The large-scale job creation project will be actively pursued: Cities and industrial complexes, roads and transportation networks, and aging national infrastructure will be combined with artificial intelligence and digital technology in order to make them smart."As he touted his plan for future growth engines, Moon also promised to tighten social safety nets and help protect those who fall behind.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The current COVID-19 crisis calls for further strengthening our still-vulnerable employment safety net. The Government will establish the cornerstone for an era of universal employment insurance which will benefit everyone employed. We will push to allow low-wage, non-permanent workers who are presently not covered to sign up for the insurance as soon as possible. We will work to quickly bring employment insurance to those currently not-covered – the self-employed contract workers, platform workers, freelancers and artists, among others."While placing his focus on ways for South Korea to take the lead way out of the global downturn, Moon briefly added he hopes the two Koreas will also move toward a single community of life and peace amid global discussions on human security and safety.After the 25-minute address, Moon told reporters that his inter-Korean proposals, including plans for re-linking cross-border railways, are still viable, and once the pandemic is over, the South will persuade the North to jointly pursue peace projects.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.