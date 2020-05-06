Group Advocating for Rights of Fmr. Sex Slaves Apologizes for Accounting Inaccuracies

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group that advocates for the rights of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has issued an apology, admitting there were inaccuracies in its accounting.At a press conference on Monday, The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said the inaccuracies occurred due to a shortage in manpower within the organization.The apology comes after inconsistencies were found in the number of recipients of donated funds written in the group's statements submitted to the National Tax Service(NTS).Last Thursday, Lee Yong-soo, one of the surviving victims, accused the group of misusing funds.The council, however, denied allegations that it had been unclear on donation spending, saying it is not a humanitarian support organization that only delivers donations to victims.It said it had spent 911 million won, or 41 percent, of two-point-22 billion won of general donations between 2017 and 2019 towards supporting victims.