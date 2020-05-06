Education Chief, KCDC Head Urgently Discuss School Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry and quarantine authorities are discussing whether to further postpone the opening of schools, which is scheduled in phases from Wednesday, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has planned a conference call Monday afternoon with Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), and other officials to discuss the matter.The virtual meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. but was pushed to 3 p.m. due to conflicting schedules and possibly to better clarify the ministry's position. The Education Ministry will make an announcement later Monday or Tuesday on its decision.When asked by reporters whether a delay in physical classes will affect only high school seniors or all grades, a ministry official said nothing has been decided yet.Some parents and teachers are worried the decision comes too late with just two days before high school seniors are set to attend school.Meanwhile, over 170-thousand people supported a petition posted on the presidential website asking for a further delay. The Education Ministry said it is assessing risks with health officials and will also gather opinions from teachers and parents.