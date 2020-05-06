Menu Content

N. Korea Reveals Production of Sightseeing Carts to Be Used in Tourism Zone

Write: 2020-05-11 15:55:49Update: 2020-05-11 16:00:32

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is pushing ahead with its tourism zone development project despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Rodong Simun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers’ Party, reported on Monday about the production of dozens of battery-powered sightseeing cars, resembling carts used on golf courses or at amusement parks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen riding in a similar vehicle during a field inspection on May 1.

The article said the vehicles were manufactured to be used at the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone. Construction of the tourist zone that was previously scheduled to be completed in April has been delayed. 

Cash-strapped amid international sanctions, Pyongyang is believed to be focusing on developing its tourism industry.
