Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, passengers without protective masks will not be allowed to use subways operating in Seoul.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Monday that it plans to restrict passengers without masks from boarding subway trains during times when the train capacity to passenger ratio reaches 150 percent.Staff at each subway station will restrict turnstile entry of passengers, and those without masks will be able to purchase new ones through vending machines and convenient stores at the stations.Guards will also be dispatched to major stations in the city to maintain physical distance between passengers.Additional trains will operate during rush hours to ease congestion.