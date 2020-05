Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said Monday that President Moon Jae-in's intent to hold a fourth inter-Korean summit remains unchanged.Speaking on local channel Yonhap News, Kang said a fourth summit may be difficult right now, but there can be many variables in cross-border relations.He said if the two Koreas start with cooperation projects that are feasible, this can foster conditions toward realizing the next summit.On whether Pyongyang has responded to Seoul's proposed cooperation, the spokesperson said it's true current conditions are tough due to the coronavirus pandemic but stressed that South Korea will patiently pursue collaboration.