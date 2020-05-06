Gov't Estimates Over 12 Tln Won in Unemployment Benefits Needed This Year

The amount of unemployment benefits to be doled out this year is estimated to rise by about 50 percent from last year due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a media briefing on Monday, Kwon Ki-sup, who handles employment-related policies at the Ministry of Employment and Labor, said the government expects the annual job-seekers’ allowance to amount to around 12-point-five trillion won or more.
The allowance hit a record high last year at just under eight-point-one trillion won. Initially, the government predicted it would rise to some nine trillion won this year.
Kwon said the increase, mostly a result of the pandemic, needs to be factored into a third supplementary budget plan the government is currently drafting.
Meanwhile, the ministry said a record 993-point-three billion won was paid in unemployment benefits in April, up by 34-point-six percent from the same month last year.