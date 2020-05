Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections linked to Itaewon clubs has spiked to 94.According to Seoul City and its district offices, 10 more coronavirus patients were confirmed to be linked to the Itaewon cluster as of 6 p.m. Monday from a day earlier.The cumulative number of Itaewon club-related cases in Seoul rose to 59, making it the second biggest cluster of infections in the capital city following the Guro call center cluster, which produced 98 cases.The Seoul Metropolitan Government reported no new coronavirus case for five days in a row through last Thursday, but the number of new cases jumped to 13 on Friday in the wake of the Itaewon cluster, and further rose to 18 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.