Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake of magnitude three-point-eight struck a region in eastern North Korea on Monday evening.Seoul's Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that the tremor was detected at 7:45 p.m. at a location 32 kilometers northwest of Pyeonggang City in the North's Gangwon Province.The weather agency earlier said the magnitude of the quake was four but revised it down to three-point-eight minutes later.The agency added the quake, the strongest on the Korean Peninsula this year so far, appeared to be a natural one.The KMA said areas in Seoul, Incheon, Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces could have felt a tremor with a magnitude of two, adding more than 30 calls were reported from people who felt it in those areas.