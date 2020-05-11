Menu Content

WHO: S. Korea Has Systems in Place to Respond to Resurgence in COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2020-05-12 09:05:48Update: 2020-05-12 11:00:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) said on Monday that South Korea has systems in place to respond to a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases. 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video briefing in Geneva that in South Korea, bars and clubs were closed as a confirmed case led to many contacts being traced. 

The WHO chief said that in Wuhan, China, the first cluster of cases since their lockdown was lifted was identified, and Germany has also reported an increase in cases since an easing of restrictions.

He said that, fortunately, all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases.

The WHO chief stressed that a slow, steady lifting of lockdowns is key to protecting lives and stimulating economies, while calling for continued vigilance on the virus situation.
