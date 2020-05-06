Menu Content

S. Korea's Tourism Revenue Crashes to 9-Year Low in March

Write: 2020-05-12 09:30:12Update: 2020-05-12 11:02:24

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's tourism revenue fell to a nine-year low in March due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to data from the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute on Tuesday, the country posted tourism revenue of 729-point-eight million dollars in March, down 67 percent from a year earlier. The March revenue tumbled to the lowest level since January 2011.

The country's tourism spending came to around 881-point-five million dollars in the month, also down 60 percent on-year.

With sharp drops in both revenue and spending, the country's tourism deficit narrowed to 151-point-seven million dollars in March, the lowest level in a year.

The number of foreign travelers to South Korea plunged nearly 95 percent on-year in March, with that of outbound tourists slipping about 94 percent.
