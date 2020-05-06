Over 1.2 Trln Won in Emergency Relief Payouts Claimed on 1st Application Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Over one-point-two trillion won in emergency relief payouts aimed to relieve the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak have been claimed on the opening day of applications.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Tuesday that around one-point-eight million households across the country applied for the one-off payments on Monday. The value of the money they will receive stands at one-point-218 trillion won.In Seoul, 399-thousand-900 households claimed 264-point-three billion won in payouts, while 476-thousand-500 households in Gyeonggi Province applied for 319-point-four billion won. Another 76-point-four billion won was requested by around 110-thousand households in Busan.The substantial amount of applications came despite a restriction on the registration process, which similar to the nation's mask rationing system allows people to apply on certain days depending on the final digits of their birth year. The restriction will, however, be lifted from next week.On Monday, nine credit card companies -- KB Kookmin, NH Nonghyup, Lotte, BC, Samsung, Shinhan, Woori, Hana and Hyundai -- began registration for the payments through their websites and smartphone applications.The amount of the payouts differs depending on the size of the family. A single-person household will receive 400-thousand won, while a family of four or more will receive one million won.