Parties Agree to Hold Plenary Parliamentary Session Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to hold a parliamentary plenary session next week to handle major labor bills and others aimed at responding to the crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The agreement came after First Vice Floor Leader Kim Young-jin of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) held discussions with his opposition counterpart Kim Sung-won of the United Future Party(UFP) on Tuesday.The ruling party's vice floor leader reportedly said the two sides discussed a plan to convene an extraordinary assembly session from next Tuesday to Thursday and hold a plenary session on one of the three days. The details will be decided in a meeting of the floor leaders.DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon and UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young will meet on Wednesday to discuss the schedule of the extraordinary session, which will be the last of the 20th National Assembly.The planned plenary session is expected to handle revision bills aimed at responding to the country's job crisis, as well as other bills to eradicate online sexual exploitation.