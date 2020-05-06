Journalists Group Urges Media Outlets to Refrain from Speculative Reporting on Itaewon Clubs

Photo : YONHAP News

A journalists group in South Korea urged local media outlets reporting on the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to the Itaewon nightlife district in Seoul to refrain from speculative reporting that invades privacy and instigates hatred and discrimination.In a letter to its members on Tuesday, the Journalists Association of Korea said such speculative reporting about people who tested positive after visiting the club district and those who came into contact with them are clouding the issue.Following some reports that called the establishments "gay clubs," alongside words like "phobia" and "fear," the association said there has been a rapid spread of names and photos of people suspected of being patients through social media.The group stressed that such reporting only serves to instigate hatred and discrimination against sexual minorities and force those who visited the area to further hide and obstruct quarantine efforts.The association also urged media outlets to comply with its set of reporting regulations on infectious diseases that include protecting personal information of patients and their families and refraining from the use of terms like "panic," "phobia" and "fear."