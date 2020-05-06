Moon Urges Parliament to Prioritize Promoting Status of KCDC

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called on rival political parties to prioritize promoting the status and separating the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) from the Health Ministry in the upcoming 21st National Assembly.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the restructuring should proceed as quickly as possible to realize the resolution for the country to become a global leader in public health.The president said the restructuring should come in preparation for a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the fall or winter.Moon also ordered the Cabinet to immediately start discussions on the government's third extra budget, previously announced to reduce the employment shock from the pandemic and to revitalize the domestic economy.As for the Korean New Deal, Moon urged officials to be decisive in seeking and pushing ahead with new large-scale projects.