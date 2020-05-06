UNICEF: COVID-19 Lockdowns Interrupting Vaccination for Children in N. Korea

The United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) says lockdowns in North Korea amid the novel coronavirus pandemic have negatively affected the vaccine program for children in the country.Citing a UNICEF report on Tuesday, Voice of America(VOA) said routine vaccinations in the North have been interrupted because of border closures and unavailability of flights to the country.The UN agency provides vaccines against tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B for North Korean children and some 240-thousand children are reported to have been vaccinated in 2018.The report also said one-point-32 million dollars are required for COVID-19 countermeasures in the North, and as of last Friday, 36 percent, or 470-thousand dollars, has been collected through donations.The donated funds will be used to purchase quarantine supplies, and for hygiene service, crisis communication and health and nutrition services.