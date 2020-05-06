Three-Quarters of Universities to Maintain Remote Learning in Spring Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

Three-quarters of universities in South Korea are expected to maintain remote learning throughout the spring semester due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the Korean Association of Private University Presidents on Tuesday, 145, or 75-point-one percent, of 193 public and private universities plan to continue online learning in the current semester.Seventy-one, or 36-point-eight percent have decided to continue remote learning until the end of the semester, while another 74, or 38-point-three percent plan to continue until the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.Most of the universities that are currently scheduled to start face-to-face classes after mid-May are also considering an extension of distance learning.While the situation in the country had seemed to be stabilizing early this month, concerns over another wave in the outbreak are rising after the latest cluster of infections linked to the club district in Seoul's Itaewon area.