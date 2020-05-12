Gov't Actively Trying to Reach Some 2,000 People Who Visited Itaewon Clubs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has been unable to reach some two-thousand out of roughly five-thousand-500 people who visited Itaewon clubs and bars where a cluster of COVID-19 infections have emerged.During a briefing at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Tuesday, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said the key to containing the spread of infections connected to the clubs is testing.He said promptly finding people who are infected through testing and blocking secondary infection are the most effective ways to swiftly address the latest cluster.To this end, the government secured a list of five-thousand-517 people who visited the five clubs in Itaewon between April 24 and last Wednesday.The government completed checks on two-thousand-405 people on the list after talking to them over the phone. Of the three-thousand-112 people that did not answer, the government sent text messages to one-thousand-130.As for the remaining one-thousand-982, the government is trying to find ways to reach them through data from cellular stations and credit card records as well as surveillance camera footage.As of ten a.m. Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 infections linked to the Itaewon cluster reached 101.