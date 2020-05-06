12th Defense Trilateral Talks to be Held Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Top defense officials of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to hold the 12th Defense Trilateral Talks on Wednesday.The Defense Ministry said Tuesday the meeting will be attended by its defense policy director Chung Suk-hwan, acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey and the head of Japan’s Defense Ministry's defense policy bureau, Akihiro Tsuchimichi.The meeting will be held via video conference instead of physically in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The three officials are set to discuss ways to boost three-way cooperation on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace. They will also share views on joint responses toward the COVID-19 pandemic and on strengthening trilateral defense cooperation.The Defense Trilateral Talks have been held annually since 2008.