Trade Ministry Urges Japan to Reveal Stance on Export Curbs By May-end

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has called on Japan to reveal by the end of this month its position on its export curbs on South Korea and the removal of South Korea from a “whitelist” of reliable trade partners.The ministry’s director general for international trade policy, Lee Ho-hyeon, said in a briefing on Tuesday that Seoul calls on Tokyo to disclose its basic stance on the two issues and how it plans to address them.He stressed the need for a swift resolution, noting that July 1 will mark one year since Japan moved to slap restrictions on exports of three key materials used in semiconductors and displays.As reasons for applying such restrictions, Japan had cited the suspension of bilateral policy dialogue, unclear legal grounds for catch-all schemes regarding conventional weapons and insufficient organization and personnel in managing exports.In a bid to swiftly resolve the pending issues with Japan, Seoul has improved all points raised by Tokyo, including resuming bilateral policy dialogue last November.