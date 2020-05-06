US-China Trade Conflict Reemerges over Pandemic Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed renegotiating the U.S.-China “Phase One” trade deal. This came as a Chinese state-run newspaper reported that trade advisers in Beijing were urging the government to possibly invalidate the agreement reached in January.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the COVID-19 outbreak appear to be hurting the prospect of trade talks between the G2 nations.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I'm not happy with China. They should have stopped this at the source. They could have stopped it right at the source. So now you’re telling me they're hacking? So I just say this, Steve, what else is new? We're watching it very closely.During his news conference in the Rose Garden on Monday, Trump was adamant in addressing recent reports that China may not follow up with the "Phase One" deal amid the economic downturn.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: If I could follow up sir, the South China Morning Post, the Beijing newspaper says that China would like to reopen negotiations on the trade deal to make the terms more favorable to them. Is this something you'd be interested in doing?)"No, not at all. Not even a little bit. No, I'm not interested. We signed a deal. I had heard that, too. They'd like to reopen the trade talks to make it a better deal for them. China has been taking advantage of the United States for many, many years. For decades, because we had people at this position right here where I'm standing, sitting right in that office, the Oval Office, that allowed that to happen. No, I'm not interested in that. Let's see if they live up to the deal that they signed.“The Phase One deal signed in January requires China to increase its purchases of U.S. goods and services by over 200 billion dollars. Calling the figure unrealistic, Washington-based think tank Center for International and Strategic Studies(CSIS) estimated that American goods exports will stand at around 60 billion dollars this year in a worst-case scenario.Later, Trump was pressed by an Asian-American journalist about the coronavirus situation in the U.S. and why he sees testing as a global competition, which led to a contentious exchange and an abrupt end to the press conference.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump](Reporter: You've said many times the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you when everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we are still seeing more cases everyday?)"Well they are losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, okay. When you ask them that question you may get a very unusual answer."Amid the hostile economic environment, the state-run Global Times of China reported on Monday that more hawkish voices have also emerged within the country over the trade deal. Citing sources close to the Chinese government, the daily said Washington’s malicious attacks on China over the pandemic ignited a "tsunami of anger" among Chinese trade insiders.Adding fuel to a debate over whether COVID-19 originated from a Wuhan laboratory, new reports on Monday suggested the U.S. is planning to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese government attempted to steal information from U.S. researchers.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.