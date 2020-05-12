Infection Cases Linked to Itaewon Clubs Rise to 102

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to clubs and bars in Seoul's Itaewon area has risen to 102 as of noon Tuesday.In a daily briefing, Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director general of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), released the latest figure, which jumped by one since the last report at 10 a.m. the same day.The figure breaks down to 64 in Seoul, 23 in Gyeonggi Province, seven in Incheon, five in North Chungcheong Province, one in North Jeolla Province and one each in Busan and Jeju Island.In terms of infection route, 73 confirmed patients had visited clubs in Itaewon while the other 29 contracted the virus from family, colleagues and acquaintances.Of the 22 domestic coronavirus infections reported in South Korea throughout Monday, 21 are linked to the Itaewon cluster. The other case is from Daegu, the city that at one time was the hardest hit by the outbreak.