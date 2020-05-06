Menu Content

KOICA Provides Quarantine Supplies to Developing Nations

Write: 2020-05-12 15:57:02Update: 2020-05-12 16:00:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) said Tuesday that it will supply Korean quarantine products to developing nations struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the "K-quarantine" project, the agency will provide two million dollars worth of items such as masks, hand sanitizers and sanitary gloves to 39 countries, including Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Jordan and El Salvador.

KOICA said its local branch in Sri Lanka already delivered supplies on Monday to the Vocational Training Authority in Colombo, which will give the quarantine products to 12-thousand students and teachers at six vocational universities in the country.

Last month, KOICA's office in Nepal provided personal protective equipment, masks, sanitizers and medical gloves to four local hospitals at the forefront of the COVID-19 response that were facing shortages.

KOICA President Lee Mi-kyung said support through K-quarantine products will be expanded to secure stability and continuity in development and cooperation projects.
