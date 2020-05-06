USFK Union Urges US to Swiftly Reach Defense Deal With S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean employees of U.S. Forces Korea have urged Washington to swiftly reach a defense cost sharing agreement with Seoul to ensure normal operations of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.The workers have been furloughed since early April as the two allies have yet to strike a deal on the cost of keeping U.S. troop presence in Korea.In a press release Tuesday, the USFK Korean Employees Union said the suffering from unpaid leave is increasing while those who are working are overwhelmed by the excessive workload.The union said this situation where South Korean citizens are threatened by the outcome of negotiations with the U.S. must be fundamentally addressed. In addition, it called for allowing the Korean government to directly hire and dispatch workers for USFK.It also thanked the South Korean Cabinet for approving a promulgation of a special law aimed at providing assistance for Korean USFK employees. The union said the new legislation will offminimum protection for its workers by the Korean government.