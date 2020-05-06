Moody’s Maintains S. Korea’s Credit Rating at Aa2 Despite Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Moody's Investors Service has maintained South Korea’s sovereignty rating at Aa2 with a stable outlook.In its latest assessment revealed on Tuesday, the global rating agency said COVID-19’s impact on the South Korean economy will be limited compared to other similarly-rated countries.It also cited Asia's fourth-largest economy's strong governance and effective macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary management of shocks, adding that it is expected to maintain a relatively robust growth potential and strong fiscal and debt metrics.In terms of potential risk factors, the agency pointed to South Korea's rapidly aging population as well as lingering geopolitical risks amid a lack of progress on efforts to bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula.Moody’s upgraded South Korea's credit rating from Aa3 to Aa2 -- the third highest on its rating scale -- in December 2015, and has kept it unchanged since then.