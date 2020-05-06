Appeals Court Reduces Prison Terms for K-pop Singers in Rape Case

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has commuted prison terms for two singers accused of sexual offenses, including rape.The Seoul High Court on Tuesday sentenced Jung Joon-young to five years in prison while Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of the rock band FT Island, was given two-and-a-half years behind bars.In the lower court ruling last November, Jung and Choi were sentenced to six years and five years, respectively.The appeals court also ordered the two men to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment and restricted them from getting jobs in child or teenage-related facilities for the next five and three years, respectively. Probation was denied for both.They were indicted for gang-raping a woman at a resort in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province in January 2016, and another woman at a hotel in Daegu two months later.Jung was also indicted for posting videos of himself having sexual relations with women on social media on eleven occasions and sharing the materials with other people in 2015.Both men have denied the charges, saying the sexual acts they were involved in were consensual.