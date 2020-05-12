S. Korea Sends 500,000 Masks to US Korean War Veterans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea sent 500-thousand face masks to help Korean War veterans in the United States fight COVID-19.The South Korean Embassy in the U.S. said a South Korean Air Force aircraft carrying the masks arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, and officials from both sides and U.S. war veterans were present to receive the cargo.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was grateful for the masks in a Twitter post, saying that as an Army veteran, nothing delights him more than seeing fellow vets helping each other out. He added the United States sends its gratitude to this group in South Korea for its kind donation and generosity.U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement that the gift is a sign of the deep and ongoing respect the two nations have for each other that they cemented nearly 70 years ago in a time of war and great crisis.South Korean Veterans Affairs Minister Park Sam-deuk said in a statement that the masks symbolize the South Korean people's gratitude to the American veterans for their sacrifice.