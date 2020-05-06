Ex-USFK Commander: Reduced S. Korea-US Military Drills Impact Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

A former commander of the U.S. Forces Korea said on Tuesday that scaling down combined military exercises between South Korea and the United States does have an impact on readiness.Former USFK Commander Walter Sharp made the remarks during a virtual forum hosted by the Washington-based Korea Economic Institute of America.Sharp said that it's his personal opinion, but scaling down, and doing exercises in other ways, does have an effect on readiness.He said that he would encourage the continuation of combined exercises such as Key Resolve and Ulchi Freedom Guardian in terms of a deterrent and readiness.The major exercises have been reduced in scope to facilitate nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S.Meanwhile, Sharp expressed optimism for the deadlocked negotiations on defense cost-sharing between Seoul and Washington, saying that the two sides have put out numbers and may have difficulties closing the gap, but he's optimistic they will be able to push forward.